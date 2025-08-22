Deion Sanders announces new endorsement deal after cancer treatment

Deion Sanders has a new endorsement deal that came about after he underwent treatment for cancer earlier this year.

Sanders announced on July 28 that he has been battling bladder cancer. The Colorado coach said that his doctors discovered a tumor on his bladder and performed a surgical procedure where they removed the bladder and created a new one. One doctor said the procedure was successful and resulted in Sanders being “cured of the cancer.”

During his press conference, Sanders spoke honestly about the complications he has had to deal with. The 58-year-old revealed that he uses Depends, which are essentially adult diapers.

“Going to the bathroom, it’s a whole life change. I’m gonna be transparent — I can’t pee like I used to pee,” Sanders told the media. “It’s totally different. … It’s a totally different life. I depend on Depends, if you know what I mean. I truly depend on Depends. I cannot control my bladder.”

Deion Sanders made you laugh (and probably already has a new endorsement deal), but he also will inspire a bunch of people to go to the doctor and get checked out.@AriWasserman and I talked about his most impactful move so far as Colorado’s coach. pic.twitter.com/FWT1PuD3VH — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) July 28, 2025

As many speculated, Depends is thrilled that Sanders is a believer in their products. The Hall of Fame defensive back announced via social media on Friday that he has partnered with Depends.

“I wasn’t joking! I truly DEPEND on @Depend. #ad Ain’t NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain’t NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING,” Sanders wrote on X.

I wasn't joking! I truly DEPEND on @Depend 😂. #ad Ain't NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain't NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING. pic.twitter.com/J4GUTEpP4u — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 22, 2025

Sanders has said he wants to use his platform and experience to encourage others to undergo health screenings and not be embarrassed about issues like the ones he has dealt with. His endorsement deal with Depends is another way of doing that, albeit one that is likely quite profitable for him.

Sanders has dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. He had two toes amputated on his left foot in 2021 because of blood clots that developed after a surgery. Sanders said at one point doctors feared he might lose his entire leg.

In 2023, Sanders had to have an emergency surgery to address a different blood clot.

Sanders is preparing for his third season as the head coach at Colorado. He led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in his second season last year after they went 4-8 in 2023.