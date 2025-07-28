Deion Sanders announces he was treated for cancer

Deion Sanders revealed on Monday that he was recently diagnosed with a form of cancer, but the Colorado coach underwent treatment that was successful.

Sanders announced in a press conference with his medical team that he has been battling bladder cancer. Doctors discovered a tumor on Sanders’ bladder and performed a surgical procedure where they removed his bladder and created a new one.

The procedure resulted in Sanders being “cured of the cancer,” according to one of his doctors.

Deion Sanders' medical team says the football coach was diagnosed with a cancerous bladder tumor and had surgery for it



"I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer"

Sanders urged people to get themselves checked regularly and said it “could have been a whole ‘nother gathering if I hadn’t.”

"Please get yourself checked out… because it could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn't."

Sanders had been away from the Colorado football team this offseason while dealing with what was, at the time, an undisclosed medical issue. The 57-year-old said recently that he was “still going through something” but on the road to recovery.

Sanders has dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. He had two toes amputated on his left foot in 2021 because of blood clots that developed after a surgery. Sanders said at one point doctors feared he might lose his entire leg.

In 2023, Sanders had to have an emergency surgery to address a different blood clot.

There was speculation that Sanders’ latest health condition had to do with his previous blood-clot issues, but it sounds as though the two issues were unrelated.

Sanders led Colorado to a 9-4 record in his second season last year after the Buffaloes finished 4-8 in 2023. He is expected to return to coaching the Buffaloes in the near future now that he has been declared cancer free.