Deion Sanders to have emergency surgery for blood clot

Deion Sanders is dealing with another significant health issue.

Sanders is scheduled to have emergency surgery on Friday to address a blood clot, according to former NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones. Jones revealed on Thursday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” that he heard the news from Sanders himself.

The blood clot is in Sanders’ groin, according to Jones. It is unclear if it is related to the ongoing foot issues the Colorado head coach has dealt with, but Jones said Sanders also had a blood clot in his leg when Coach Prime was still at Jackson state.

Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin.. You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

Sanders recently discussed his ongoing foot problems with various doctors in a YouTube video posted by “Thee Pregame Show,” which is a channel that follows the Colorado football program. In the video, Sanders explained that he lives with constant pain and wants to undergo a procedure to have one of his toes straightened.

The doctors said the procedure Sanders is considering carries significant risks and could result in the 55-year-old needing to have his foot amputated.

Sanders had two toes amputated in late 2021 from a foot issue that stemmed from his playing days. He hinted a while back that his foot complications were a result of not following doctors’ orders. At one point, doctors feared he might lose his entire leg.

Sanders is heading into his first season as the head coach at Colorado. It is unclear how Friday’s procedure might impact his availability going forward.