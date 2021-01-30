Deion Sanders lays down expectations for Jackson State program

By the looks of things, Deion Sanders is very determined to create his own culture at Jackson State.

The football icon is in the midst of his first full offseason as Jackson State’s head coach. He has yet to actually coach a game due to the cancellation of the football team’s 2020 season, but he is very clearly putting his stamp on the program based on the messages he’s sending out on social media.

If u ain’t this u can’t play for me, coach for me, be apart of this program or be in our atmosphere here @GoJSUTigersFB because u will stick out like a Donkey at a dog show. #Truth pic.twitter.com/ObHyX9ngh9 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 30, 2021

Coaching at an HBCU is definitely a unique challenge due in large part to the financial disparity with more powerful programs. Still, Sanders seems to be something of an equalizer. He’s begun to attract some pretty impressive recruits to the program ahead of his first season of on-field action.

We have no idea how Sanders will do in terms of the daily ins and outs of coaching. Unsurprisingly, the guy attracts recruits, and he has high demands of them. This will be a program to watch in 2021.