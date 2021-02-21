 Skip to main content
Sunday, February 21, 2021

Deion Sanders says belongings were stolen from locker room during coaching debut

February 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders coached his first game as a college football coach on Sunday, and the day went perfect — almost.

Sanders’ Jackson State squad won 53-0 against Edward Waters. After the game, a furious Sanders said his belongings were stolen from the locker room.

This will definitely take the shine off the day for Sanders. Given how angry he was, expect a full investigation in the days to come.

Sanders is trying very hard to instill a strong culture at Jackson State. The win will help, but so will eliminating off-field drama like this, even if no one from the program was involved.

Update: A Jackson State official told WAPT’s Nick Niehaus that Sanders’ personal items have been recovered.

