Deion Sanders says belongings were stolen from locker room during coaching debut

Deion Sanders coached his first game as a college football coach on Sunday, and the day went perfect — almost.

Sanders’ Jackson State squad won 53-0 against Edward Waters. After the game, a furious Sanders said his belongings were stolen from the locker room.

Deion Sanders is “pissed,” he says. He says that all of his belongings were stolen out of the locker room during the game. pic.twitter.com/snULfiCsnz — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

“We’re going to find out who did it,” Sanders says as he slams his hand against the table during his postgame news conference. His wallet was stolen as well as his cell phone. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

Sanders leaves the stadium clearly ticked off. His belongings were the only ones stolen from the locker room, a “malicious and targeted” attack, he says. pic.twitter.com/5NCwyBfzbu — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

Deion Sanders: "How do you think it feels, coming back, teary eyed – the guys just presented me with the game ball, one of the best moments that I’ve ever had in my career – and you notice you don’t have a phone to call your momma, your girl, your kids, because it’s been stolen." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

This will definitely take the shine off the day for Sanders. Given how angry he was, expect a full investigation in the days to come.

Sanders is trying very hard to instill a strong culture at Jackson State. The win will help, but so will eliminating off-field drama like this, even if no one from the program was involved.

Update: A Jackson State official told WAPT’s Nick Niehaus that Sanders’ personal items have been recovered.