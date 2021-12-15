Deion Sanders pulls off most shocking move in college recruiting history

Deion Sanders has pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college football recruiting history.

Travis Hunter, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country, has informed the Seminoles he is backing out of his commitment with them to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Hunter, who previously had Florida State logos plastered all over his Twitter bio, has confirmed the massive news.

Sanders, who also has a deal with Barstool Sports, said on Friday night that Jackson State was going to “shock the country” on National Signing Day.

Tomorrow is national signing day. @DeionSanders wants it on the record that he and @GoJSUTigersFB are going to “shock the country.” What he has in store will be on “every news station” pic.twitter.com/sJB1KBcv7K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 14, 2021

He wasn’t lying.

The story is remarkable for several reasons. The most notable is that Jackson State is an FCS school, and those schools are never in the hunt for the top recruits in the country. Florida State is also Sanders’ alma mater, and he was even mentioned as a Seminoles head coaching candidate in the past.

There had been speculation that Hunter might flip to Georgia, but the possibility of him going to Jackson State was never considered.

Hunter can play multiple positions and is considered an incredibly rare talent. He had over 3,600 receiving yards, 46 touchdowns catches and 19 interceptions during his prep career.

Sanders was linked to another big FBS job recently, and it seems inevitable that he will land one eventually. We can’t think of a better way for him to help his case than by landing the top recruit in the nation.

Photo: Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after pregame warmups with the Tigers before JSU s nonconference battle against longtime rival Southern University at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC