Deion Sanders reportedly ‘squarely in the mix’ for TCU job

Deion Sanders is in just his second season as the head coach at Jackson State, but the Hall of Famer is reportedly drawing interest from a much bigger program.

Sanders is considered a candidate for the TCU head coaching job, according to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. One source told Davison that Sanders may not be the leading candidate but that he is “squarely in the mix.”

TCU surprisingly parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson a little over a week ago. There have been signs that they already have a top candidate in mind, and it’s not Sanders.

Sonny Dykes, who has led SMU to a 7-2 record this season, is reportedly the top target for TCU. He was also said to be the top choice for Texas Tech after they fired their head coach. Texas Tech then hired Baylor assistant Joey McGuire as its head coach this week. That may signal that Dykes is planning to take the TCU job.

Sanders was linked to at least one high-profile job before he was hired at Jackson State. He is 9-4 overall with the Tigers, and it’s safe to assume he would welcome the opportunity to move to a more prominent school.

Of course, Sanders is focused on his health at the moment. He has missed Jackson State’s last two games due to an undisclosed medical issue.