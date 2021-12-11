Deion Sanders has weird Twitter interaction with Georgia Tech

Deion Sanders appears to have a bone to pick with the Georgia Tech football program.

The Jackson State head coach had an unusual and amusing interaction on Friday. Sanders was apparently having little luck reaching head coach Geoff Collins or anyone else associated with the Yellow Jackets. He subsequently did the natural thing in that situation: he took his complaints to Twitter.

@GeorgiaTechFB I'm trying to reach your AD or HC. We've tried several times. Please call back. #CoachPrime i aint hard to find. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 10, 2021

Sanders did, in fact, get a response.

Please DM us, and we'll connect you. — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 10, 2021

This does not solve the mystery of what Sanders is trying to get in touch with the school over. Maybe he’s trying to schedule a game. Believe it or not, that has been done before on Twitter.

Whatever the case, the fact that Sanders can easily get a reply from an ACC school is probably one of the reasons Jackson State hired him. He may still have bigger jobs in his future.

Photo: Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during a press conference at JSU’s Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC