 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 10, 2021

Deion Sanders has weird Twitter interaction with Georgia Tech

December 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Deion Sanders at a press conference

Deion Sanders appears to have a bone to pick with the Georgia Tech football program.

The Jackson State head coach had an unusual and amusing interaction on Friday. Sanders was apparently having little luck reaching head coach Geoff Collins or anyone else associated with the Yellow Jackets. He subsequently did the natural thing in that situation: he took his complaints to Twitter.

Sanders did, in fact, get a response.

This does not solve the mystery of what Sanders is trying to get in touch with the school over. Maybe he’s trying to schedule a game. Believe it or not, that has been done before on Twitter.

Whatever the case, the fact that Sanders can easily get a reply from an ACC school is probably one of the reasons Jackson State hired him. He may still have bigger jobs in his future.

Photo: Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during a press conference at JSU’s Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus