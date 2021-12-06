Deion Sanders reportedly received interest from 1 Group of Five school

Deion Sanders’ exploits at Jackson State continue to garner attention from FBS schools across the country.

The latest evidence of that comes from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, who offered some inside information on the Colorado State Rams’ coaching search. Forde reported Monday that Colorado State inquired about Sanders before ultimately hiring Nevada coach Jay Norvell.

CSU prioritized minority candidates. Also made inquiries about Charles Huff at Marshall and Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Norvell a better geographic fit. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 6, 2021

Sanders is a big name, which will inevitably help get him noticed by bigger schools. However, his accomplishment at Jackson State certainly warrant their own assessment. He just led the school to its first division title since 2013, and has led the Tigers to an 8-1 record on the year.

Coach Prime has also been linked to some other jobs that are even more prestigious than the Colorado State opportunity. As long as Sanders keeps the success coming, it sounds like he’ll have the opportunity to advance quickly in his coaching career if he wants to.

Photo: Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during a press conference at JSU’s Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC