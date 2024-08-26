Deion Sanders makes huge announcement for a few Colorado players

Deion Sanders has shown great pride in being a father and wants a few of his Colorado players to feel the same way.

Colorado’s head coach posted on X earlier this week inquiring if any local banks were interested in a partnership. The social media inquiry seemed like an attempt to find more NIL sponsors.

But Coach Prime apparently had something else planned. Sanders partnered up with Elevations Credit Union to assist his Buffaloes players who are already fathers.

One of the bank’s representatives announced that the players’ children will each have an account opened under their name with a starting balance of $2,121.

Deion Sanders is partnering with Elevations Credit Union to help CU football players open bank accounts for their kids—starting out with $2,121 in each one.pic.twitter.com/0CtA1UPWuK — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 26, 2024

Sanders has been under fire of late given Colorado’s recent decision to ban one local reporter from asking questions. Coach Prime hasn’t had the best reputation amongst media members.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer may be a polarizing figure to some, but he’s clearly endeared himself to a handful of his players with gestures like the one above.