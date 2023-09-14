 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders responds to critical comments from Jay Norvell

September 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders in a cowboy hat

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has already responded to comments made by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game.

Norvell essentially called out Sanders for being disrespectful and indicated he was “tired” of the hype surrounding Colorado after the Buffaloes’ 2-0 start.

It took little time for those comments to make it back to Boulder, and Sanders’ response was predictable.

“I’m minding my own business, watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach I can be, and I look up and I read some bulljunk today said about us,” Sanders told his team. “Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off, and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it what? It was just going to be a good game … It was going to be a great test, the battle of Colorado, but they messed around and made it personal.”

Colorado was probably going to be motivated anyway, but the entire program has been feeding on this stuff since the start of the season. Norvell can’t be surprised by this response.

The Buffaloes are 2-0 entering Saturday’s rivalry game. It will be the schools’ first meeting since 2019, and Colorado has won five in a row.

