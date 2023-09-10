Shedeur Sanders explains why he wanted to stick it to Matt Rhule

Colorado improved to 2-0 after beating Nebraska on Saturday. The win was a lot sweeter for Shedeur Sanders knowing that the win came against Matt Rhule’s team.

The Buffaloes quarterback didn’t hide the animosity he had against Rhule following the 36-14 thrashing of the Cornhuskers at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

“It was extremely personal,” Sanders said after the game. “The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program — but now he wanna act nice. I don’t respect that.”

Rhule did extend a respectful gesture toward Colorado head coach Deion Sanders when the result went final (video here)

However, the younger Sanders clearly did not forget about Rhule’s apparent shot against coach Prime before the college football season began.

Sanders threw for 393 yards — almost four times more than Nebraska counterpart Jeff Sims — with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Colorado led 13-0 at the half and managed to extend their lead in the second half.

Colorado has a chance to go 3-0 when they face off against Colorado State next Saturday.