Deion Sanders Jr. loved meme about Colorado’s new mascot

Like most of us, Deion Sanders Jr. is game for a good meme.

Earlier this week, former Colorado special teams coordinator Trevor Reilly told Sports Illustrated that he spent time in the Middle East attempting to secure NIL money from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). He claimed he “did nothing illegal” and was just “trying to help Colorado” the best way he knew how.

Reilly said he acted on his own and made the revelations to Colorado in his resignation letter, which was sent to athletic director Rick George and head coach Deion Sanders.

“I even went to Saudi Arabia and got a meeting with the Saudis, who were interested in pursuing business. I have email receipts to prove it, and you guys let it fall flat on its face,” Reilly wrote in the resignation letter.

This is where Sanders Jr. comes in.

Shortly after the Reilly revelation ran in Sports Illustrated, X user KnightmarishJ created a meme depicting what Colorado’s new mascot and logo would have been. After seeing it, Sanders Jr. ended up on the floor.

Bro this is next level hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9yNIiLPQA6 — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) August 23, 2024

The Saudi Arabian government has been determined to involve itself in American sports over the past decade, frequently doing business with the WWE and UFC while also establishing LIV Golf in 2021.

Although Reilly was unsuccessful in his attempts to secure NIL funds, Sanders Jr. would still like to see the new mascot and logo on the field.