Ex-Colorado staffer makes bombshell revelation about NIL money pursuit

Financial resources are more important to college athletic programs than ever with the new name, image and likeness rules that are in place, and one former Colorado staffer says he tried to tap into a surprising resource to bring more money to the school.

Former Colorado special teams coordinator Trevor Reilly told Jason Jones of Sports Illustrated this week that he spent time in the Middle East last winter trying to secure NIL funds from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). Reilly mentioned his trip overseas in a resignation letter that he gave to Colorado athletic director Rick George and head coach Deion Sanders earlier this month.

Reilly provided a copy of the letter to Jones.

“I even went to Saudi Arabia and got a meeting with the Saudis, who were interested in pursuing business,” Reilly wrote. “I have email receipts to prove it, and you guys let it fall flat on its face.”

Reilly claimed in the letter that Colorado agreed to pay him a “modest salary” as special teams coordinator, which was a position that allowed him to spend time working on NIL-related matters. He also said he acted on his own accord with the trip to the Middle East but that he “did nothing illegal and was trying to help Colorado the best way I knew how.”

Colorado does not have nearly the same booster resources as programs like Oregon, Texas, Floria and many others. The Saudi Arabian government has been determined to expand its sports portfolio in recent years, most notably with the launching of PGA Tour rival LIV Golf in 2021.

It does not appear that Reilly’s pursuit of PIF funds for Colorado violated any rules, though there will undoubtedly be concerns about the precedent an arrangement like that would set

Sanders has brought in a significant sum of money to Colorado since he was hired prior to last season. That is the reason he received a unique bonus despite the Buffaloes’ disappointing finish.