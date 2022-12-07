Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff

Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires.

Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr.

Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last season and will now be moving into an in-game role.

Mike Zimmer Vikings ex Head Coach will be Deion Sanders defensive coordinator at Colorado after going 12-0 at Jackson State-He gets 💰💰Pay raise and fresh clean drinking water 💦. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) December 7, 2022

Zimmer and Sanders have a long relationship that dates back to their time together in Dallas. Zimmer was the defensive backs coach for the Cowboys when Sanders played there from 1996-1999. Deion has long held fondness towards Zimmer, who went on to an even greater coaching career.

Zimmer spent eight seasons as coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with a long career as an NFL defensive coordinator before that. His most recent college experience is a stint as Washington State’s defensive coordinator from 1989 to 1993.

Zimmer’s tenure as coach of the Vikings did not end well, and there seemed to be some serious bitterness after it ended.

Zimmer dropping back into college as a defensive coordinator to help out Sanders could be regarded as a big favor for one of his best players. Zimmer is very overqualified for the job and should do quite well in the position.