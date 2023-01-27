Deion Sanders says ex-NFL head coach will help his Colorado staff

Deion Sanders has already attracted plenty of attention to his Colorado program through his recruiting work and transfer portal acquisitions, but his coaching staff is also drawing attention.

Sanders visited with “The Pregame Show” for an interview that was published this week. In the interview, Sanders talked about the experience on his coaching staff, and how having capable coaches with head coach experience helps “insulate” him.

Sanders also boasted that not only does he have the coaches already listed on staff, but other notable ones as well.

“Taggart’s coming too, by the way. Coach Zimmer’s coming too, by the way,” Sanders noted.

Taggart is Willie Taggart, who was a head coach at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State and Florida Atlantic. He will be working as an analyst for Sanders’ Colorado staff.

Zimmer is Mike Zimmer, the former Minnesota Vikings head coach. Zimmer coached Sanders on the Dallas Cowboys and was a longtime defensive coordinator in both college football and the NFL before becoming a head coach. He helped out Sanders as an analyst for Jackson State last year and will serve in the same capacity for Colorado.

Colorado went 1-11 last season and was the worst Power 5 program in the country. All eyes will be on Deion to see how much his recruits, transfers and coaches can turn around the Buffs.

H/T Pro Football Talk