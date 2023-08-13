Deion Sanders has notable anti-Nebraska rule in place at Colorado

Longtime rivals Colorado and Nebraska may not share a conference anymore, but that is not stopping Deion Sanders from upholding a pretty strict tradition when it comes to the rivalry.

According to Colorado defensive lineman Jordan Domineck, Sanders has a strict rule about wearing too much red around the Buffs’ facilities, which stems from the Nebraska rivalry.

“I was walking around Media Day and saw someone dressed in all red and had to warn them that’s a little too much Nebraska,” Domineck told Josh Tolle of BuffsBeat. “They should already know Coach Prime doesn’t allow that.”

Colorado and Nebraska used to play annually in the Big 12, and became one of the nation’s most hard-fought rivalries. Since Nebraska left the league, meetings have been few and far between, though the two will meet in Boulder on Sept. 9. Sanders clearly has one eye on that meeting and another on the history between the schools.

Nebraska has stoked the rivalry a bit on their end as well. Their early-season meeting could be a fun one-off.