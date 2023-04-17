 Skip to main content
Matt Rhule takes apparent shot at Deion Sanders

April 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Matt Rhule at his first Nebraska press conference

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is certainly bringing some attitude to his new job, and that showed over the weekend with one quote that seemed to be a shot at a rival coach.

Rhule told the media over the weekend that he was no fan of coaches who were talking about going into the transfer portal, saying that he was more focused on coaching his guys rather than finding new ones.

“I hear other schools talking about, they can’t wait for today, the transfer portal, they can’t wait to go out,” Rhule said. “I can’t wait to coach my guys. I’m not thinking about anybody else other than this team that’s out here.”

Sanders has been more open than most about using the portal to bring quality players to Colorado quickly. He used a similar approach at Jackson State, too. The Colorado football Twitter account even made reference to this in a tweet on Saturday.

Rhule is almost positioning himself as the anti-Sanders, and this is not the first time he has done it, either.

Colorado’s home opener this fall is against Nebraska, so Rhule’s commentary could make for a fun backdrop for that game against two teams that used to be regular rivals in the Big 12.

Article Tags

Deion SandersMatt Rhule
