Matt Rhule takes apparent shot at Deion Sanders

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is certainly bringing some attitude to his new job, and that showed over the weekend with one quote that seemed to be a shot at a rival coach.

Rhule told the media over the weekend that he was no fan of coaches who were talking about going into the transfer portal, saying that he was more focused on coaching his guys rather than finding new ones.

May have gone unnoticed over the weekend but Matt Rhule fired a shot at Deion Sanders and Colorado pic.twitter.com/jYgrfqQNn9 — Colorado on Athlon (@BuffsonAthlon) April 17, 2023

“I hear other schools talking about, they can’t wait for today, the transfer portal, they can’t wait to go out,” Rhule said. “I can’t wait to coach my guys. I’m not thinking about anybody else other than this team that’s out here.”

Sanders has been more open than most about using the portal to bring quality players to Colorado quickly. He used a similar approach at Jackson State, too. The Colorado football Twitter account even made reference to this in a tweet on Saturday.

The transfer portal is open and you know Coach Prime ain't hard to find. 👀#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/t02hm0rNEq — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 15, 2023

Rhule is almost positioning himself as the anti-Sanders, and this is not the first time he has done it, either.

Colorado’s home opener this fall is against Nebraska, so Rhule’s commentary could make for a fun backdrop for that game against two teams that used to be regular rivals in the Big 12.