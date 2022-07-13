Deion Sanders seems to have settled his beef with Nick Saban

Deion Sanders and Nick Saban traded words publicly not that long ago, but the two certainly appear to have buried the hatchet.

Sanders and Saban were seen together filming a new commercial for Aflac in a video posted on Sanders’ Instagram. The Jackson State coach is seen joking around with Saban, and even ends with the caption “2 GOATs, 1 duck, no beef.”

Earlier in the offseason, Saban had accused Sanders and Jackson State of paying $1 million to sign top recruit Travis Hunter. Sanders was infuriated by the claim. Still, Sanders later said that while he was not interested in privately clearing the air with Saban, he still has immense respect for the Alabama coach.

Sanders and Saban had been working on Aflac commercials together before Saban made the controversial remarks, so they were always going to have to cross paths again eventually. The two appear to have managed to make it work without any drama.