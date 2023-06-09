Deion Sanders fires back at Pat Narduzzi over criticism

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is not backing down amid criticism from some other coaches over his roster-building methods.

Sanders responded after Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi questioned whether Sanders’ roster overhaul was “good for college football.” The Colorado coach was not concerned, saying he has no idea who Narduzzi is and suggesting that the Pitt coach is still smarting over wide receiver Jordan Addison’s transfer to USC a year ago.

“What was his situation when he came to Pitt? He had a different situation than me,” Sanders told Carl Reed of 247 Sports. “He is not mad at me, he is mad at the situation in football now that allowed his best player to leave a year ago. He’s not mad at me, he’s using me to shoot bullets at another coach who he has an issue with. I don’t know who he is; if he walked in here right now I wouldn’t know him.”

Narduzzi was hugely critical of Sanders’ moves to essentially clear out Colorado’s roster and bring in high-profile transfers to replace the outgoing players. He was also very unhappy with Addison’s transfer and suspected USC of tampering, which is what Sanders is alluding to in his response.

Like it or not, Sanders’ methods are legal and probably the quickest way he can go about building a contender at Colorado. Narduzzi has every right to disapprove of them, but Sanders has the right to shrug off those complaints, too.