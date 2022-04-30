Report: Pat Narduzzi furious with Lincoln Riley over reported transfer

The overhaul of NCAA rules regarding transfers and NIL rights has led to a lot of new issues for coaches to deal with. It may also spark at least one high-level coaching feud.

Reports indicated Friday that Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison is considering a transfer, with USC among the All-American’s potential destinations. This led Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi to make several calls to USC coach Lincoln Riley to express his displeasure, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Pitt officials believe tampering may have occurred with Addison. Such charges would be difficult to prove, but they are likely fueling the anger from Pitt toward Riley and USC.

Riley has aggressively retooled the USC program since taking over as coach at the end of last season. That, combined with how he has conducted himself since the move, has made him some enemies, and Narduzzi may be one of them going forward.