Report: Deion Sanders facing 1 big issue during vetting process

Deion Sanders has been linked to numerous high-profile college coaching jobs over the past few years, but there may be one obstacle standing in the way of him receiving the kinds of offers that he would consider taking.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network was told by sources that presidents at every FBS school are concerned about the issues Sanders had with his failed charter schools, Prime Prep Academy.

One potential obstacle for Deion Sanders being hired at FBS level, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, is the multiple academic & financial issues that surrounded Sanders’ failed “Prime Prep Academy.” “It is in the front of every presidents’ mind,” source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 22, 2022

Sanders cofounded Prime Prep Academy in 2012. The group of Texas-based charter schools faced a myriad of issues and was closed in January 2015 due to financial insolvency. The school was accused of being financially corrupt and failing to meet state academic standards.

Sanders was fired by Prime Prep Academy in 2013 after he allegedly assaulted the school’s chief financial officer during an argument.

Despite that, there have been numerous reports of Power 5 schools having interest in Sanders. It seems unlikely that the Prime Prep Academy issues will completely block Sanders from eventually landing a bigger job, but it makes sense that they are a concern.