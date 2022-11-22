 Skip to main content
Report: Deion Sanders facing 1 big issue during vetting process

November 22, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Deion Sanders in a hat

Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after pregame warmups with the Tigers before JSU s nonconference battle against longtime rival Southern University at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Deion Sanders has been linked to numerous high-profile college coaching jobs over the past few years, but there may be one obstacle standing in the way of him receiving the kinds of offers that he would consider taking.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network was told by sources that presidents at every FBS school are concerned about the issues Sanders had with his failed charter schools, Prime Prep Academy.

Sanders cofounded Prime Prep Academy in 2012. The group of Texas-based charter schools faced a myriad of issues and was closed in January 2015 due to financial insolvency. The school was accused of being financially corrupt and failing to meet state academic standards.

Sanders was fired by Prime Prep Academy in 2013 after he allegedly assaulted the school’s chief financial officer during an argument.

Despite that, there have been numerous reports of Power 5 schools having interest in Sanders. It seems unlikely that the Prime Prep Academy issues will completely block Sanders from eventually landing a bigger job, but it makes sense that they are a concern.

