Report: Deion Sanders has potential interest from 2 schools

October 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders at a press conference

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during a press conference at JSU’s Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Photo Credit: Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders continues to be linked to other jobs, and two schools in particular appear to have him on their radar at the moment.

In an appearance on FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday,” reporter Bruce Feldman revealed that Sanders “is a name to watch” for the vacant Georgia Tech coaching position. Sanders’ ties to Atlanta and his success at Jackson State mean he would bring instant credibility to a program that has had few successes in recent years.

Feldman also cites one arguably more interesting link. He reports that Auburn may pursue Sanders if and when the school parts ways with Bryan Harsin, who is firmly on the hot seat.

The Georgia Tech link for Sanders is not new, though there are questions whether the Yellow Jackets present the right fit for Sanders. Auburn, an SEC program with an unquestioned commitment to its football program, may be better for him long-term if he does decide to leave Jackson State for an FBS job.

Sanders has gone 19-5 at Jackson State and impressed many with his recruiting prowess. A jump to FBS feels like a matter of when, not if.

.

