Deion Sanders reveals reason for son Shilo’s mystery exit from Colorado game

Colorado had quite an awful first half on Saturday against Nebraska.

The Buffaloes went into the half trailing the Cornhuskers 28-0. They were unable to get anything going on either side of the field, and there was added concern when Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, head coach Deion Sanders’ older son on the team, was shown by the NBC broadcast exiting the game. Shilo was seen walking off the field and heading to the locker room in the first half after Colorado went down 14-0.

Information was initially scarce about Shilo other than him getting ruled out for the remainder of the game by the team. But during his interview heading into the half with NBC’s Kathyrn Tappen, Deion revealed that Shilo had suffered a suspected broken forearm.

“They think [he has] a broken forearm or something like that,” said Deion of Shilo. “So he won’t be back here [tonight] at all.”

It is unclear when exactly Shilo, a sixth-year senior who has been Colorado’s starting safety in every single game since the 2023 season opener, was hurt. But he is known for his physical, hard-hitting defense, which can also come with an increased injury risk.

The Buffaloes won their season opener against North Dakota State, but their Week 2 contest against Nebraska was much less to write home about. Now Shilo, a controversial figure who has been ejected for targeting before, may be facing the possibility of a lengthy spell on the sidelines as well.