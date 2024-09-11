Deion Sanders rips ‘idiotic’ report about Colorado fight song

Deion Sanders was the subject of another unflattering rumor over the weekend, and the Colorado coach is not happy about it.

On Saturday, Denver Sports analyst Jake Shapiro wrote in a column that Sanders had stopped the Colorado band from playing their school’s fight song after Shedeur Sanders touchdowns so that Shedeur’s song “Perfect Timing” could play over the stadium loudspeakers instead. The claim went viral this week, with many citing it as an example of Sanders caring more about promoting himself and his son than building a winner in Boulder.

Colorado issued a response on Monday explaining that a “small snippet” of Shedeur’s song plays, but it has not replaced “Fight CU.” Then on Tuesday, Deion blasted the “idiotic” report.

“Whoever reported that I told the band not to play the fight song, that’s idiotic,” Sanders said. “Y’all know that. When you saw that, you know that’s a lie. We gotta start having some kind of accountability to this.”

Sanders added that rumors like the one Shapiro published have an impact on people other than the Hall of Fame former NFL star, which is why Sanders wants the media to “be more responsible with your reporting.” Coach Prime then seemed to issue a warning about how he has a large platform and could get personal with members of the media if he chose to, though he said he would “never do that.”

You can hear the full comments:

"That's idiotic." Deion Sanders on reportedly telling Colorado's band not to play CU's fight song after Shedeur's touchdown passes. pic.twitter.com/gkbpdIFWxo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 10, 2024

Sanders has faced growing criticism since Colorado had a dream start last season and then lost eight of their next nine games. They barely beat FCS opponent North Dakota Start in their first game this year and were dominated by Nebraska last Saturday.

Winning cures everything, and the Buffaloes have not done much of that under Sanders. That is why the negative headlines are starting to pile up. If Colorado cannot find a way to beat some quality opponents, the “idiotic” rumors will probably keep coming.