Colorado OL hit with the memes after bad performance against Nebraska

The Colorado Buffaloes were outclassed by the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, with the much-maligned offensive line taking a great deal of the heat.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked five times and pressured even more frequently during the 28-10 loss, largely due to the offensive line deficiencies. That prompted a lot of social media mockery, especially since the line was also a major problem for Colorado last season.

Colorado’s O-Line protecting Shedeur Sanders from Nebraskas defense: pic.twitter.com/iXWUXBluGo — Inside Edge Sports (@inside_edgeX) September 8, 2024

The Colorado OL when Shedeur asks them to block: pic.twitter.com/2ccjbKocVK — theScore (@theScore) September 8, 2024

Deion sanders needs to get offensive linemen at Colorado that wear boot cut jeans and not Amiri https://t.co/KlQed9dVLC — John (@iam_johnw) September 8, 2024

Colorado did seriously try to address the offensive line problem during the offseason. Coach Deion Sanders brought in a host of transfers, as well as highly-rated recruit Jordan Seaton, to try to shore things up. On the evidence so far this season, it has not worked, and it has prevented Colorado from making the most of their flashy skill players.

The Buffaloes face rival Colorado State on the road next week. If they cannot win that one, things could get ugly this year for them.