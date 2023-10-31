Deion Sanders has big request for Rose Bowl following locker room theft

Several Colorado players had items stolen from them out of the locker room during Saturday’s loss to UCLA, and Deion Sanders has proposed a solution to the problem.

Deion Sanders Jr., a wide receiver for the Buffaloes who also creates social media content for the team, shared a YouTube video on Sunday in which multiple Colorado players said their jewelry was stolen out of the Rose Bowl locker room during the game. UCLA’s athletic department then issued a statement saying a report has been filed with the Pasadena Police Department.

Coach Prime was asked on Tuesday about the incident. He suggested that the Rose Bowl should reimburse his players.

“All that stuff should be replaced. This is the Rose Bowl. They say the Granddaddy of them all, right? I’m sure Granddaddy has some money,” Sanders said, via David Ubben of The Athletic. “Grandpa should have some money to give these kids.”

Sanders referred to the thefts as a “travesty” and scoffed at the suggestion that his players should not have left valuable pieces of jewelry in the locker room. He also called on the NCAA to step in.

“I would expect the NCAA to do something about that,” Sanders added. “These are college kids, I’m pretty sure they don’t think about insurance at this point and juncture in their life.”

It is unclear who had access to the locker room during the game, but that is what police will work to find out. We doubt the Rose Bowl or NCAA are going to step in and reimburse any of the players.