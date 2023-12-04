Deion Sanders separates from longtime girlfriend

Coach Prime is a single man once again.

Tracey Edmonds, the longtime girlfriend of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday that she and Sanders have split.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…” Edmonds wrote in the caption of her post. “We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition,” Edmonds added. “Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH! Tracey and Deion.”

Sanders cosigned on the announcement with a comment on Edmonds’ post.

“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me,” Sanders wrote. “I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they [sic] laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Sanders and Edmonds, both 56, had been dating since 2012 and got engaged in 2019. Edmonds is a successful businesswoman in her own right with an extensive filmography as a movie and TV producer. She also once served as a host for the popular entertainment show “Extra” and is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc.

Edmonds was previously married to famous record producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and still goes by his last name. Meanwhile, Sanders was married twice previously — to Carolyn Chambers (the mother of his children Deiondra and Deion Jr.) and then to Pilar Biggers (mother of his children Shelomi, Shedeur, and Shilo).

It has been an up-and-down year for Coach Prime, who took over the Buffaloes program this season and turned them into a must-see attraction from the get-go. But Colorado finished the year as losers of eight of their last nine games and are now losing a ton of recruits plus even key coaching staff members as well.