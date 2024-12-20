Deion Sanders shuts down talk about No. 1 draft pick

Deion Sanders may not know which NFL team Shedeur Sanders is going to play for, but Coach Prime insists he is certain about one thing — his son will be drafted No. 1 overall.

Deion discussed the upcoming NFL Draft during an appearance on the latest episode of “The Pacman Jones Show,” which was released on Tuesday. The Colorado coach was asked where he believes Shedeur will wind up. Jones then gave Deion a scenario where the Las Vegas Raiders move up to first overall via a trade with the New York Giants. The Hall of Fame defensive back said he is confident the Giants would not trade the pick if they end up at No. 1.

“Giants are not gonna give up that pick. They not gonna give up that pick,” Deion said. “The Giants are not giving up that pick. Shedeur’s gonna be the No. 1 pick.”

Deion Sanders tells @REALPACMAN24 that Shedeur Sanders is going to be the no. 1 pick in the draft. Sounds like he’s okay with the Giants, too. pic.twitter.com/qH0MYcVyjW — Pro Football Post (@ProFootballPost) December 18, 2024

By that logic, it sounds like Deion is open to Shedeur playing for the Giants.

The Giants and Raiders are tied for the worst record in football at 2-12. As of Friday, Las Vegas has a slightly worse strength of schedule, which is the first tiebreaker to determine NFL Draft order. Strength of schedule is the cumulative winning percentage of a team’s opponents, so that also changes by the week.

Back in March, Deion openly said Shedeur would pull an Eli Manning if the Sanders family were to disapprove of the team that drafted the quarterback. That has helped fuel rumors about Shedeur potentially refusing to play for the Giants, but Deion recently slammed the door on that talk.

Shedeur is not a lock to go No. 1 in the draft, as some analysts believe Miami’s Cam Ward could be taken ahead of him. For now, Deion seems like his priority is making sure his son is the first player off the board.