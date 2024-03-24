Deion Sanders says he will not let son Shedeur play for certain NFL teams

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it sounds like there is a scenario where the quarterback might strongly discourage certain teams from picking him.

Deion Sanders discussed his son’s future during an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast this week. The Colorado coach was asked where he envisions Shedeur and fellow Buffaloes star Travis Hunter being selected in next year’s draft. Deion said he believes both players will go in the top four picks, with one being taken first overall.

However, Deion may not want his son to go No. 1 depending on which team holds the pick.

“Now, this is subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go. And let’s not forget (Deion’s other son Shilo), but I know where I want them to go,” Deion said. “So there’s certain cities that it ain’t gonna happen. It’s gonna be an Eli.”

“There’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s gonna be an Eli.” -Coach Prime on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter entering the NFL Draft @mworthofgame pic.twitter.com/01cSl3y12N — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 23, 2024

Deion, of course, was referring to what happened with Eli Manning in the 2004 NFL Draft. Manning made it clear that he did not want to play for the then-San Diego Chargers because of concerns about the organization, so his agent worked to facilitate a trade to the New York Giants. Deion is saying he will do the same if a team he does not approve of is in position to draft Shedeur.

This is not the first time Deion indicated he has a major preference about where Shedeur ends up, but his latest remarks show just how serious he is about it.

Sanders had an outstanding first season at Colorado. He finished with 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. He added another 4 rushing scores. If he has a similar season next year, he will be a strong contender to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025.