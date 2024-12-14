Deion Sanders calls out report about Shedeur’s NFL Draft preferences

Colorado coach Deion Sanders fired back at a claim about his son Shedeur’s NFL Draft preferences on Saturday.

An unsourced X post about Shedeur Sanders went viral on Saturday, claiming that the quarterback would refuse to play for the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns if either team drafted him. The post claimed Sanders would be “prepared” to play for the Cowboys or Raiders.

That claim caught the attention of Deion Sanders, who went out of his way to shoot down the claims with a post of his own.

“A lie don’t care who tells it,” Sanders wrote. “Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you.”

Even if the claim is false, it would be pretty easy to construct something believable regarding Shedeur’s preferred landing spots. After all, Deion Sanders has explicitly floated the possibility of Shedeur pulling an Eli Manning by refusing to play for certain teams. Realistically, that would be easier said than done, and it probably does not do Shedeur or Deion any good to give off the impression that such a scenario is in play.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants could both be in play for the No. 1 pick, and Sanders did nothing to suggest that he would not want to play for the Giants with his activities on Friday.