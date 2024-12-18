Deion Sanders makes notable statement about his future at Colorado

Deion Sanders might draw interest from an NFL team or two in the upcoming head coach hiring cycle, but it certainly sounds like that interest will only go one way.

Sanders has been linked to more than one NFL head coach job in recent weeks. The Colorado coach was asked about the speculation during the latest episode of “The Pacman Jones Show,” which was released on Tuesday. Sanders took the opportunity to make a very strong statement about his future in Boulder.

“I love Boulder, Colorado. I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on,” Sanders said. “I want to finish here. I want to put the flag. I want my name on the mountains out there. I want to put my flag down in Colorado.”

Deion Sanders confirms his intention to stay with the Colorado Buffaloes for the foreseeable future via @REALPACMAN24 pic.twitter.com/gkvgHJvQVx — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) December 17, 2024

That is not much different from what Sanders has said in recent months when asked about leaving Colorado. Yet, the rumors persist.

Colorado was 1-11 the season before Sanders arrived in Boulder. The Buffaloes then went 4-8 last season and are 9-3 this year. Sanders has shown that he can turn a Division I program around, which is why many feel now would be the perfect time for him to leave for a more high-profile job.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter are both headed to the NFL, so Colorado is losing their two best players. Deion’s other son Shilo is also leaving Boulder.

One school of thought is that Sanders could try to coach an NFL team that has a shot at drafting Shedeur. If you take Coach Prime at his word, that is not going to happen.

At some point, Sanders may try to leverage the interest from NFL teams and other programs into a new contract at Colorado. We have seen some strong indications recently that Sanders has no intention of leaving Colorado, however.