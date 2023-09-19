Deion Sanders has strong message about player who injured Travis Hunter

Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn has received death threats over his hit on Colorado star Travis Hunter in Saturday’s game between the teams, and Deion Sanders wants that to stop.

Sanders delivered a strong message about Blackburn during the coach’s press conference on Tuesday. He called Blackburn a “good player who played a phenomenal game.” Sanders also condemned those who have made death threats or anything of the sort against Blackburn.

“He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty, you could call it he was just playing the game of football. But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats,” Sanders said. “This is still a young man trying to make it in life and trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game.

“At the end of the day, this is a game. Someone must win, someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans that’s on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing to the best of his ability and he made a mistake. I forgive him. Our team forgives him. Travis has forgiven him. Let’s move on. That kid does not deserve that.”

Very classy move by Deion Sanders, who made sure to say this during his press conference today: "Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game… This is a still young man trying to make it in life … He does not deserve a death threat over a game." "I forgive… pic.twitter.com/bx64k0ypgY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023

Blackburn nailed Hunter with a big hit in the first quarter of Colorado’s 43-35 double-overtime win over the Rams (video here). Blackburn was penalized 15 yards for the hit, but he was not ejected as some thought he should have been.

Though Hunter initially remained in the game, he later left and was taken to a hospital. Deion Sanders said Monday that Hunter will miss three weeks. The two-way player reportedly has a lacerated liver.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell also expressed concern for Blackburn on Monday. Sanders wants everyone to know that both sides have moved on and fans should do the same.