Deion Sanders calls out Colorado players for unusual reason

August 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders in a cowboy hat

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is getting his Colorado team ready for the start of the 2023 season, and he is laying down the law when he needs to.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Sanders lit into his team after observing some players not backing up teammates during a fight. A scuffle broke out this week during a particularly intense practice that involved most of the team, but not all of it, which did not fly with Sanders.

“He just fought. I seen two of y’all walking off over there, and you got a key teammate fighting,” Sanders told a group of players. “Where they do that at? Where they do that at?

“If one fight, we all fight; you understand that? I don’t want to see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

Beyond giving a brief look at Sanders’ coaching style, the video also makes clear the kind of identity the new coach is trying to forge in his team. They are going to be a tough unit, and a group that definitely sticks up for each other.

Colorado opens their season against TCU on Sept. 2, which is already presenting a bit of a challenge to the Horned Frogs.

