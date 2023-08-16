Deion Sanders calls out Colorado players for unusual reason

Deion Sanders is getting his Colorado team ready for the start of the 2023 season, and he is laying down the law when he needs to.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Sanders lit into his team after observing some players not backing up teammates during a fight. A scuffle broke out this week during a particularly intense practice that involved most of the team, but not all of it, which did not fly with Sanders.

“He just fought. I seen two of y’all walking off over there, and you got a key teammate fighting,” Sanders told a group of players. “Where they do that at? Where they do that at?

“If one fight, we all fight; you understand that? I don’t want to see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

Beyond giving a brief look at Sanders’ coaching style, the video also makes clear the kind of identity the new coach is trying to forge in his team. They are going to be a tough unit, and a group that definitely sticks up for each other.

Colorado opens their season against TCU on Sept. 2, which is already presenting a bit of a challenge to the Horned Frogs.