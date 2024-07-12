Deion Sanders shares why he is upset with Colorado AD

It sounds like Deion Sanders has his own team on upset watch ahead of the upcoming season.

Colorado will open its 2024 schedule with a home game against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 28. Typically, an early-season matchup with an FCS program would be viewed as a cupcake game for a Power Five conference team. North Dakota State is not just any FCS program, however, and Sanders is well aware of that.

On Thursday, Sanders joked that he is upset with Colorado athletic director Rick George for agreeing to have the Buffaloes open their 2024 campaign against North Dakota State.

“I’m mad at Rick right now for putting them on the schedule to open up with them. Can you give me a layup?” Sanders said.

North Dakota State is a perennial FCS powerhouse. The Bison have won nine Division 1 FCS national championships since 2011 and produced a ton of NFL talent like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance and Christian Watson, to name a few. North Dakota State had a “down” year in 2023 and still went 11-4 and lost on a wild play in the FCS semifinals.

Colorado was the underdog heading into Sanders’ first season with the program last year. They embraced that role masterfully for a few weeks before going downhill in a hurry. This year, the Buffaloes will be the ones who are expected to win their opening game. As Sanders said, the opponent is far from a “layup.”