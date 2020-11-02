DaMarcus Thomas helicoptered to hospital after serious injury at Ole Miss practice

A frightening scene unfolded on the Ole Miss practice field on Monday, as freshman tight end DaMarcus Thomas was airlifted to the hospital following an injury.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that Thomas laid motionless on the field and had no feeling in his lower body following a collision at practice. Kiffin said a short while after that he was told Thomas did have some feeling in his body and was moving a bit before the helicopter arrived to take him away.

Coach Kiffin just let us know there was a very serious injury at practice today. Freshman TE Damarcus Thomas was hit and is motionless and has no feeling in his lower body. A helicopter is on the way. PLEASE keep Damarcus in your prayers, Rebels! — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) November 2, 2020

UPDATE from Coach Kiffin: "Before he was taken away, DaMarcus did have some movement and has some feeling in his body. Great news, but I don't know what that means exactly. (But it's) great news compared to 20 minutes ago." PLEASE CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR DAMARCUS THOMAS! — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) November 2, 2020

Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound tight end out of Alabama, signed with Ole Miss as part of the Class of 2022. Rivals ranked him as a four-star prospect. We are certainly hoping for the best following the frightening injury.