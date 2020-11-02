 Skip to main content
DaMarcus Thomas helicoptered to hospital after serious injury at Ole Miss practice

November 2, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

A frightening scene unfolded on the Ole Miss practice field on Monday, as freshman tight end DaMarcus Thomas was airlifted to the hospital following an injury.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that Thomas laid motionless on the field and had no feeling in his lower body following a collision at practice. Kiffin said a short while after that he was told Thomas did have some feeling in his body and was moving a bit before the helicopter arrived to take him away.

Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound tight end out of Alabama, signed with Ole Miss as part of the Class of 2022. Rivals ranked him as a four-star prospect. We are certainly hoping for the best following the frightening injury.

