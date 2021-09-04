D’Eriq King heads to medical tent for possible injury after strip sack

Miami got demolished in the first half of their game against Alabama on Saturday, and D’Eriq King did not have a particularly easy time.

King’s Hurricanes were down 17-0 early in the second quarter and had a 1st-and-10 from their 36. King was sacked by Christopher Allen, and Bama recovered the ball.

Big Play Christopher Allen comes off the edge and gets the strip-sack and Phidarian Mathis recovers the fumble!#Alabama #Miami pic.twitter.com/qn2m1Eb5TD — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) September 4, 2021

After the strip sack, King entered the medical tent to be examined.

D’Eriq King limping to get checked out in medical tent. pic.twitter.com/ytq1KDKdEy — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 4, 2021

King remained in the game despite the strip sack and injury check. Miami went 3-and-out in their following possession. King was sacked twice in the second series after the strip sack.

By that point, Miami was trailing 27-0. It didn’t take long to figure out that Miami was in for a long, tough game.