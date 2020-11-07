 Skip to main content
D’Eriq King puts together another monster statistical game in Miami win

November 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

D’Eriq King put together yet another monster statistical game.

King went 31/41 for 430 yards and five touchdowns in his Miami Hurricanes’ 44-41 win over the NC State Wolfpack on Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. King also rushed 15 times for 105 yards.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, King, who transferred from Houston, is the only player in the last 25 years with a five touchdown/no interception game for multiple schools. He has three career five touchdown passes/100-yard rushing games.

Miami was down 41-31 at the start of the fourth quarter following a long NC State field goal (that included this great celebration). Miami finished the game with two field goals and a touchdown to take the lead. Their defense forced two punts and got an interception.

The U is now 6-1, with their loss coming at unbeaten Clemson.

