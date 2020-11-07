D’Eriq King puts together another monster statistical game in Miami win

D’Eriq King put together yet another monster statistical game.

King went 31/41 for 430 yards and five touchdowns in his Miami Hurricanes’ 44-41 win over the NC State Wolfpack on Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. King also rushed 15 times for 105 yards.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, King, who transferred from Houston, is the only player in the last 25 years with a five touchdown/no interception game for multiple schools. He has three career five touchdown passes/100-yard rushing games.

Miami was down 41-31 at the start of the fourth quarter following a long NC State field goal (that included this great celebration). Miami finished the game with two field goals and a touchdown to take the lead. Their defense forced two punts and got an interception.

The U is now 6-1, with their loss coming at unbeaten Clemson.