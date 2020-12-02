D’Eriq King not sure if he will enter NFL Draft

D’Eriq King gave Miami fans some hope that they may not have seen the last of him as his first season at the school comes to a close.

King suggested Wednesday that he would consider playing another season at Miami instead of entering the NFL Draft, adding how much he enjoyed playing with the Hurricanes.

“It’s always been a dream playing in the NFL, but playing for the University of Miami is great as well,” King said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The 23-year-old is a senior, but due to the NCAA not counting 2020 toward athlete eligibility, he could still play in 2021 if he wants to.

King’s draft prospects are complicated. He’s not ranked highly among the quarterback class, and isn’t even a guarantee to get drafted. That said, his athleticism would appeal to some NFL teams. That said, King has likely helped his cause with huge games like this one.

King has thrown for 2,086 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2020. He’s added another three rushing touchdowns to his tally as well.