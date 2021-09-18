 Skip to main content
Video: D’Eriq King briefly heads to locker room after landing on shoulder

September 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has had a few injury scares this season, and he experienced another one Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans.

King’s right shoulder was driven into the ground on a tackle in the third quarter and stayed down for several seconds. During Michigan State’s ensuing drive, he was observed being escorted to the locker room.

King was in the game to begin Miami’s next drive, which ended in a touchdown. Whatever the issue was, it wasn’t considered serious enough to keep him out of the game.

The Miami quarterback was also shaken up two weeks ago against Alabama. The combination of King being a mobile quarterback and Miami’s offensive line struggling at times to protect him has definitely caused some issues in 2021.

