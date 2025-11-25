Former NFL star gets linked to Cal head coach job

A former NFL Pro Bowl selection and one-time Cal Golden Bears star is being named as a possible choice for the team’s head coaching position.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic listed a set of possible candidates for the Cal job after Justin Wilcox was fired on Sunday. One of the names is former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was an All-American at Cal in college.

Feldman notes that Jackson is a “long shot,” as he has very little coaching experience. He has, however, gone 8-4 with a Delaware State team that was 2-21 in the 23 games before he took over last December.

More realistically, names like Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, himself a former Cal player, are more likely to get a look. Interim head coach Nick Rolovich could also be a candidate.

As a player, Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and tallied 11,263 career receiving yards, most famously as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. His coaching career has shown a great deal of promise early on, but he will likely need to keep it up for a couple more years before major programs start to give him a look.