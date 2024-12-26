Former NFL Pro Bowl WR lands college football head coach job

Another former NFL star is heading into coaching at an HBCU.

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at Delaware State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Thamel added that it has long been Jackson’s dream to coach at an HBCU.

Desean Jackson and Delaware State are finalizing an agreement for him to take the head coaching job there, per ESPN sources. He did an on-campus interview in recent days and the sides are expected to come together in the near future. pic.twitter.com/KXO0AvGVbL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2024

Jackson has no previous head coaching experience. He last played in the NFL in 2022 and officially retired a year later. Despite that lack of experience, he will bring some star power to a Delaware State program coming off a 1-11 campaign, including an 0-5 record in MEAC play.

As a player, Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and tallied 11,263 career receiving yards, most famously as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

This hire means Jackson will be coaching against Michael Vick in the same conference next season. HBCUs are becoming popular options for former NFL players to get into coaching for the first time, and the fact that Jackson and Vick are both going that route is a clear demonstration of that.