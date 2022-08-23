Details of Nick Saban’s new contract at Alabama revealed

Nick Saban has had his contract with Alabama adjusted numerous times over the past several years, and the two sides have once again agreed to a revised deal that includes an extension.

Saban recently had one year added onto his current contract, which now ties him to Alabama through 2029. The newest deal is worth $93.6 million over the next eight seasons, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com. Saban is once again the highest-paid coach in college football in terms of average annual salary with a figure of $11.7 million per year. That tops the $11.25 million average Kirby Smart makes at Georgia.

Saban signed an extension with Alabama last offseason as well. The market then shifted after Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly and Mel Tucker received huge deals from USC, LSU and Michigan State, respectively.

Now entering his 16th season with the Crimson Tide, this is the eighth time Saban has agreed to a new deal with Alabama. The 70-year-old’s contract basically includes a clause that assures he will continue to be the highest-paid coach in the sport.

Saban will be 78 when his latest contract expires. The seven-time national champion recently addressed questions about when he plans to retire.