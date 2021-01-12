 Skip to main content
Look: DeVonta Smith suffers dislocated finger against Ohio State

January 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

The only thing that could slow down DeVonta Smith in the College Football Playoff National Championship was a finger injury.

Smith suffered a dislocated finger in the third quarter of the game and left the field for the medical tent.

Trainers were seen on the sideline trying to pop Smith’s finger back into place.

Smith was later taken into the locker room.

Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half of the game, leaving Twitter users in shock.

