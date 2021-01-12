Look: DeVonta Smith suffers dislocated finger against Ohio State

The only thing that could slow down DeVonta Smith in the College Football Playoff National Championship was a finger injury.

Smith suffered a dislocated finger in the third quarter of the game and left the field for the medical tent.

This is the hit where DeVonta Smith injured a finger on his right hand. pic.twitter.com/8oLj9zy25w — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 12, 2021

Trainers were seen on the sideline trying to pop Smith’s finger back into place.

Did DeVonta dislocate his finger on that? pic.twitter.com/tLv9Vv8RA9 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 12, 2021

Obviously just a guess, but it sure looks like they are trying to pop one of DeVonta Smith’s fingers back into place. pic.twitter.com/pqFlygjukg — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 12, 2021

Smith was later taken into the locker room.

Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half of the game, leaving Twitter users in shock.