Dick Vitale critical of USC, UCLA over move to Big Ten

Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale is not pleased with the decisions of USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

On Thursday, the Big Ten approved the two Los Angeles-area schools’ applications to join the conference beginning in 2024.

Vitale took to Twitter Friday to express his opinion on the move, saying that it was nothing short of a money grab by the two schools.

“Thinking about UCLA & USC moving to @B1Gfootball – is it fair for the athletes in baseball, lacrosse, tennis, swimming, soccer etc traveling to play UCLA / USC / does anybody care?” Vitale wrote. “The only thing that matters is Cash Cash $$$ baby.”

The move has shocked the college football world, especially in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to leave the Big 12 for the SEC last year.

Vitale is likely pretty spot-on with his comments about money being a main motivator behind the move. While cross-country travel could be an issue for teams (think UCLA having to fly to Rutgers and vice versa), the Big Ten is probably happy to welcome two West Coast schools with rich academic and athletic histories. Both parties should benefit from what will be a much more lucrative TV deal between the Big Ten and FOX now that two teams from the second-largest media market in the country are joining.

The Big Ten isn’t done targeting new additions to the conference, however, reportedly going after one other notable school.