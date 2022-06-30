Report: Big Ten targeting 1 huge school to continue expansion

Reports emerged Thursday indicating that the Big Ten is poised to add USC and UCLA to its ranks within two years, but the conference apparently is not done there.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten may look to add further Pac-12 schools to its ranks after landing its current two targets. However, the bigger priority will be to try to convince Notre Dame to drop its independent status and formally join the conference.

Lot of talk about additional Pac-12 schools possibly being on Big Ten's radar. Not ruling that out, but the one school they want — the one they've always wanted — is Notre Dame. That's where the energy likely will be placed. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 30, 2022

If ever there was a time for Notre Dame to join a conference, this is it. The way college football is set up is changing for good, and the Fighting Irish risk being left behind in many ways if they insist on staying independent. The Big Ten would be a natural home, as the conference includes multiple rivals. Plus, Notre Dame fits the Big Ten’s historical geography.

Notre Dame previously played one season as a temporary member of the ACC due to the pandemic, and some lobbied for that to be made permanent. Ultimately, the Big Ten is a more desirable home at this point, and makes much more sense from Notre Dame’s point of view.