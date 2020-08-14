Did Lincoln Riley respond to Texas landing QB Quinn Ewers with chess tweet?

The Texas Longhorns landed a big recruit on Friday, and Lincoln Riley appeared to issue a response on Twitter.

2022 quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers announced on Twitter Friday that he was committing to the Texas Longhorns.

Ewers is the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports and ESPN, so that was a huge get for Tom Herman’s program. Ewers chose Texas over rival Oklahoma, among other programs, which may have led to a response from Riley.

The Oklahoma Sooners head coach tweeted an emoji of a chess piece on Friday night.

— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) August 15, 2020

That may be Riley’s way of saying he’s playing chess, not checkers. If so, he probably has some sort of corresponding moves ready to go.

In addition to having Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai competing at quarterback this year, Oklahoma landed a big commitment from 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams last month. They may not have landed Ewers, but they still should be well set at the quarterback position.