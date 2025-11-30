Diego Pavia’s brother Javier arrested during Vanderbilt-Tennessee game

Javier Pavia, the older brother of Vanderbilt star quarterback Diego Pavia, was arrested during the team’s game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Several members of the Pavia family attended Vanderbilt’s 45-24 win over Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. According to a police report that was obtained by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Javier Pavia was arrested for public intoxication after event staff spoke with him several times about blocking the view of other spectators.

A police officer who was working the game noticed Javier arguing with University of Tennessee staff and went over to investigate. Pavia had apparently been holding a flag that was blocking the view of other fans and was told to stop. The officer who filed the police report said Pavia was slurring his speech, unsteady on his feet and “extremely verbally combative with event staff and myself.”

During the game, Sam Granville of WATE 6 in Knoxville reported that members of the Pavia family were warned about hanging over the front row near where they were seated. Javier and another one of Diego’s brothers argued that the SEC has the same rules in every stadium.

One video appeared to show Javier in a verbal confrontation with a University of Tennessee staffer.

Other clips that surfaced on social media showed Javier being escorted out of the stadium by police.

Javier, 25, has now been arrested twice this season while in attendance at Vanderbilt games. Javier and his older brother Roel were taken into custody during the Commodores’ 45-3 win over Charleston Southern at FirstBank Stadium in Knoxville. Police had received reports that a man was belligerent and throwing food at other fans, according to WSMV 4.

As Javier was being placed under arrest in that incident, 26-year-old Roel allegedly intervened and pushed a police officer. Roel then “took off running” but was eventually tracked down. Both Javier and Roel were charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Diego completed 18/28 passes for 268 yards, a touchdown and 2 interceptions in the win over Tennessee. The star quarterback’s family has generated a lot of attention this year, with much of it centering on his mother.