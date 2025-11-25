ESPN analyst sick of the coverage of Diego Pavia’s mom

ESPN’s TV cameras never forget to find and show Diego Pavia’s mom when broadcasting Vanderbilt football games. Some people may appreciate the coverage of Antoinette Padilla, while some others may have tired of her being shown on TV. We know that ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway is part of that crowd.

Galloway was talking with his co-host Kirk Herbstreit on their “Nonstop” podcast and vented about the coverage of Padilla during Vandy games.

“Is there a camera on Pavia’s mother the entire game?” Galloway asked Herbstreit. “I’m just wondering. Just a question. Not saying it gets on my nerves. Just asking a question.”

Galloway then asked if Herbstreit, who announces games for ESPN, could get them to stop showing her so much.

“Can you put in a request … not every play,” Galloway said. “I love the story. I love the family. Not every play.”

“Not saying it gets on my nerves just asking a question” 🤣 ~ @Joey_Galloway #nonstop pic.twitter.com/k14U5hMC7A — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 24, 2025

Galloway’s complaints come after a video of Padilla celebrating during the fourth quarter of Vandy’s blowout win over Kentucky circulated online. Padilla also drew attention when comedian Theo Von said he was owed a date with her to pay off the terms of a bet.

Diego is in his second season with Vandy after spending two at New Mexico State. He has sued to extend his college eligibility. His mom might miss the college spotlight when Diego’s career ends. Joey Galloway probably won’t be the only one relieved to not see her on TV anymore.

Vandy is 9-2 and will visit rival Tennessee on Saturday in a huge game. A win by the Commodores would help their chances of landing an at-large berth into the College Football Playoff.