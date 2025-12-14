Diego Pavia had profane message for Heisman Trophy voters

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia had a rather profane message for Heisman Trophy voters after failing to win the award.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the award comfortably over Pavia, who finished a distant second. After the ceremony, Pavia reposted a photo of himself posing with several of his teammates on Instagram, but added a critical message for the voters.

“F- all the voters, but family for life,” Pavia wrote, accompanied by a thumbs down emoji.

Perhaps Pavia’s stance should not come as a surprise. He had previously said he saw himself as “undoubtedly” the best player in college football, and that the tape would bear that out. It is entirely possible that his brashness did him no favors in the voting, and those who did not cast a first-place vote for him are unlikely to regret it based on this post.

Still, this is all part of who Pavia is. He is confident bordering on arrogant, and it seems to work for him. He threw for 3,192 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season and led the Commodores to a 10-2 season.